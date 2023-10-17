LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early detection is critical to beating breast cancer but another factor is also important and that’s breast density. Sometimes a mammogram may not be enough to detect early cancer if a woman has dense breast tissue.

Dr. Saovaros Michaels with the OB-GYN Center said annual screening is important but additional screening such as a 3-D mammogram may be needed.

“With extremely dense breast tissue, it becomes very difficult to see and detect cancers because everything looks white on the film,” Dr. Michaels said.

She suggests that women with dense breast tissue should discuss with their doctor other risk factors, such as family members with breast cancer, to determine if additional screening is needed.

Dr. Michaels said average-risk patients should get a baseline mammogram at age 40.