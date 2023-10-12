LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Forget the traditional black and white checkered finish line for NASCAR Weekend and think pink.

Breast Cancer survivors spent the day at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and painted the finish line in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Survivors painted the start/finish line pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness month for the Oct. 14-15 NASCAR Weekend. (JB Public Relations)

The colorful activity kicked off the upcoming NASCAR Weekend which begins Oct. 14-15.

NASCAR driver Riley Herbst, LVMS President Chris Powell, South Point GM Ryan Growney, the PGA TOUR Wives Association, and several breast cancer survivors representing the American Cancer Society of Nevada attended.

NASCAR is back with the South Point 400 and Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Hauler Parade is set for Friday morning.

This year the world champion Las Vegas Golden Knights will be the Grand Marshals and have the honor of telling drivers to start their engines.

For more information on NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas click HERE.