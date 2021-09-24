Breaks, variety can help combat workplace burnout if you’re feeling overwhelmed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They’re calling it the “Great Resignation.”

Workers are leaving the workplace in droves because they are burned out.

In fact, one survey found that 41% of workers were considering quitting or changing professions.

A new study printed in the journal “Nature Human Behaviour” found that we’re working 10% longer workweeks since the start of the pandemic.

Part of that is because with so many people working from home, the lines have blurred between work time and at-home time. And that’s contributing to exhaustion.

So what can you do about it?

We asked Dinisha Mingo, who runs MHS Behavioral Services here in the Las Vegas valley, and she says it’s important to let your bosses know how you’re feeling.

“Let them know what’s going on so that maybe they can try to provide some internal support, whether it’s through EAP or I don’t know if it’s a possibility of hiring, or changing the workload or even giving you a little bit of diversity in your work schedule or workload so that you don’t get so overwhelmed,” Mingo says.

Other tips include making time for your breaks — even if that means leaving the house or the office.

Also, put down your phone, close your laptop and perhaps find something to distract your brain from work during those critical “off” times.