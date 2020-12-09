Breaking vet hopes the sport’s Olympic acceptance will help it grow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are dozens of sports that athletes would like to see included in the Olympics. Breaking or what you may know as breakdancing, is the latest sport that was able to dance right into the games.

ATN, an 18-year breaking veteran and six-time footwork champion says he couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I was ecstatic,” ATN said.

“I had hoped it would reach this level, but I never thought it actually would; it’s amazing.”

ATN, who has traveled the world competing in some of the top breaking competitions, hopes that this level of exposure will only help the sport grow in many different ways.

In addition to growth, ATN hopes that the Olympics will also give onlookers a chance to actually see the sport for what it is.

“There’s a lot of people who have a preconceived notion of what breaking is; they refer to it as breakdancing. If you haven’t seen it in awhile, I would say you take another look,” ATN said. “It has gotten to new heights.”

The International Olympic committee actually began pursuing urban events to lure a younger audience.

This is something ATN has also been focused on as he, alongside his brother and fellow B-boy, Kareem, started Alchemy Breaking Academy in Las Vegas about a year and a half ago as a way to teach the next generation the skills and intricacies of breaking.