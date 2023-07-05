LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is making an impact with a book titled “Breaking the Glass Ceiling.”

Hanna Olivas, the CEO and co-founder of She Rises Studios talks about the book and how it gives pointers on how Latina women can succeed as entrepreneurs.

‘We are a huge force of men and women in business who are the fifth largest economy in the world and we are just not represented enough,” she said.

Here more of what she has to say in this interview with Good Day Las Vegas anchor Heather Mills.