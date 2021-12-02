BREAKING THE BANK! Player wins over $1M on slot machine in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Yet another lucky winner is going home $1 million richer after winning on the slots machine late Wednesday.

The unidentified slots winner won nearly $1.2 million dollars on a Wheel of Fortune game at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

The casino posted a photo of the jackpot winner on social media on Thursday.

The winner declined publicity and was a visiting guest.

The guest was very surprised when officials greeted them to verify the jackpot, according to the spokesperson.

