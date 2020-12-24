200,000 Nevadans could lose unemployment benefits on Saturday: PUA, PEUC, SEB

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unemployment benefits that are part of the CARES Act could end for Nevadans on Saturday unless President Donald Trump signs a relief package passed by Congress.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and other state officials explained the dire situation during a call on Thursday.

Benefits that would end as of Saturday, Dec. 26:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

State Extended Benefits (SEB)

The programs will expire without additions funds to support payments.

“If HR 133 is not signed, Nevada must end the programs listed above,” according to a news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. “DETR has the system programming in place to comply with this federal stop which could result in an estimated 199,322 claimants (from the varied federal benefit programs) losing benefits should the bill not be signed.”

“As a result of Congress taking months to negotiate a deal, and the President now threatening a veto, Nevada families are about to face unbelievable hardship as their unemployment benefits stop on Saturday,” said Barbara Buckley, who was appointed in August to lead a strike force to improve unemployment claims processing.

“Families are in a terrible position; our economy is still reeling from this pandemic; businesses are suffering and have not yet been able to rehire their employees. We urge Congress and the President think about the families about to lose their homes and their ability to support their children and resolve this crisis,” Buckley said.

The Unemployment Insurance (UI) program which consists of 26 weeks plus an SEB extension of 13 weeks will continue.

Sisolak slammed Trump: “His inaction and gamesmanship have put Nevada — and states across the nation — in an impossible situation. Unfortunately, and despite DETR’s hard work, Nevadans will suffer because of the failures in Washington, D.C. to act in a timely manner,” said Gov Sisolak. “Nevadans are in dire need of relief and we need the federal government to act now so that DETR can ensure continuity for those in need.”

DETR Director Lisa Cafferata said the delays have guaranteed at least an interruption in benefits, even if the funds are passed.

The Department of Labor said it will take two weeks to issue guidance for states on how to restart the benefits.

“We are being forced during the holidays to stop benefits for nearly 200,000 Nevadans because Congress and the President did not act in time. In addition to unemployment benefits, other critical services will be held up: help with emergency food assistance, emergency rental assistance, another round of small business grants and loans, efforts to prevent people from becoming homeless while we, as Nevadans, are working as hard as we can to prevent devastating outcomes for families,” said DETR Director, Elisa Cafferata.