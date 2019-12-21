Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirms Juvenile Probation employee accused of stealing $100,000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) confirms former Nye County Juvenile Probation Office (JPO) employee, Melinda Hinrichs is accused of embezzling over $100,000.

In a video statement posted to Facebook by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Captain David Boruchwitz states that on Oct. 18 the NCSO was asked to conduct an investigation into allegations that an employee at their JPO had been embezzling funds.

It was reported that Hinrichs, an administrative assistant employed by the Juvenile Probation office, had admitted to taking funds that belonged to the JPO.

According to the video statement, NCSO investigators combed through financial records and during the course of the investigation it was determined that there was an excess of $100k missing.

“Throughout the investigation, Hinrichs was cooperative and provided information about the money she stole and the times she had attempted to repay the funds,” said Captain David Boruchwitz.

Hinrichs resigned from Nye county employment, the case was concluded at the end of November and it was submitted to the Nye County District Attorney’s office for prosecution, according to the NCSO statement.