UPDATE: Hospital confirms doctor was the 70-year-old motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Hills Hospital says the motorcyclist killed in a fiery crash on Memorial Day was a doctor at their hospital.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 70-year-old Peter George Vajtai from Henderson. He was killed Monday morning in a crash on South Durango Drive near the I-215 Western Beltway bridge.

The hospital says Vajtai was a gifted thoracic surgeon.

On May 25th, one of our own, Dr. Peter Vajtai passed in a tragic motorcycle accident.He was a gifted thoracic surgeon. He loved what he did and it showed. Dr. Vajtai- Thank you for your service to the Las Vegas community for more than 25 years. pic.twitter.com/pJ4dHrtnox — Southern Hills Hosp. (@SHHospitalLV) May 27, 2020

NHP says Vajtai was riding a Trike Can-Am motorcycle when he ran a red light while turning on to Durango from Roy Horn Way. As the trike entered the intersection, a silver Kia Sorento struck the left side of the Can-Am.

Vajtai was ejected from the motorcycle as it caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other silver vehicle did not require medical attention, according to NHP.

“Don’t put your life and other people’s lives at risk in order to rush through intersections or drive at high dangerous speeds,” said NHP Trooper Travis Smaka in a news conference following the incident.

Watch news conference below:

The intersection was closed for a few hours while NHP investigated the crash. At this time it does not appear that impairment or speed were factors in this crash, NHP says.

The crash remains under investigation.