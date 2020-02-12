Metro informs missing hiker’s family body located in Red Rock Canyon area is his

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ronnie Lucas’ sister, Karta Lieb, confirmed to 8 News Now Metro informed them the hiker’s body found tonight is that of Lucas. They identified him by his ID and the backpack he was carrying.

Lieb thanked the Las Vegas community, the media and everyone involved in the search for Ronnie, including Red Rock Search and Rescue, for their love and support.

The 33-year-old went missing in the Red Rock Canyon area Sunday. He had last been seen on the Oak Creek Trail, a mile past the Scenic Road exit.

Lieb told us Ronnie loved hiking, and this wasn’t his first time hiking in the area.

She lives in Fresno, and on Monday, there was a death in the family. While sharing the news with loved ones, she also found out her brother was missing.

Before Ronnie’s body was found, she expressed her gratitude to those helping in the search, “I’m so grateful that people are just coming out here to show their support.”

Lieb also offered a message to other hikers:

“Even the most experienced hikers, they can get lost anywhere, and don’t go hiking alone. Just please learn from these tragedies that we’ve had.”