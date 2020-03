BREAKING: Medical screener at LAX airport tests positive for coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. officials say a medical screener at the Los Angeles International Airport has contracted the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it’s unclear if the person contracted the virus through their work as a medical screener or from community transmission. The agency said no travelers screened at LAX have tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, who is a contractor for the Department of Homeland Security, is being quarantined at home and has mild symptoms.

The patient last worked at the airport on Feb. 21 and began feeling cold-like symptoms on Feb. 29. The patient’s doctor tested them for coronavirus on March 1.

Officials say the screener wore protective equipment at the airport.

