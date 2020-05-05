UPDATE: Suspect transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting near Boulder Highway, Lamb

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sandhill Road near Boulder Highway and Lamb. It appears the shooting happened at the Sandhill Apartments.
LVMPD says the suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known as this time.
Metro tells 8 News Now that no officers were hit or shot.
According to police, the shooting was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Metro asks the public to avoid the area while they investigate the 7th officer-involved shooting in their jurisdiction for 2020.
8 News Now will provide updates on this developing story.