LAPD in pursuit of stolen vehicle, car chase ends at casino, suspect at large

CALIFORNIA (CBS) — Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen vehicle. The chase started in Barstow, California according to helicopter pilot, Stu Mundel, in the Sky9 chopper as he captured aerial footage overhead.

According to reports from partner station CBSLA, Los Angeles police canceled the pursuit that was then picked up by El Monte Police Department who tracked the vehicle until California Highway Patrol officers could begin their pursuit of the speeding vehicle.

Oh those pursuits have changed up but still every now and then a nifty picture… @SEBLASD @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/xr0B5Ehnlu — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) February 1, 2020

Video and audio earlier in the pursuit by Sky9 Chopper pilot Stu Mundel:

The car chase ended with the driver stopping the vehicle at a local casino and running past people standing at the entrance then into the property.

The video then appears to show police officers entering the casino in search of the suspect. The Sky9 chopper overhead shined a light down in the area as the search continued.

Aerial coverage continued by Stu Mundel in the Sky 9 chopper:

The suspect remains at large, according to CBSLA news station.

#BREAKING: Suspect at large following pursuit that ended at Commerce Casino https://t.co/vyvnxz9LZn — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 1, 2020

This is a developing story.