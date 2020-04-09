UPDATE: Police investigating shooting, homicide in Desert Shores community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning on Shady Shores Circle in the Desert Shores community, near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevard. Lt. Ray Spencer, of LVMPD Homicide, provided an update of the shooting in a news briefing.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. metro responded to report that a white male in his early 30s had been shot. Medical attempted CPR and transported the victim to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

The home where the incident occurred is an AirBnB rental. The victim and his family were staying there for several days.

In the briefing, Lt. Spencer said three people arrived at the home Thursday morning to exchange what they believe was a computer for an OfferUp transaction.

Police don’t know who exactly was the buyer or seller.

At some point, the victim was shot.

According to police, the three suspects left the residence in a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle.

Police located two of the three people in that vehicle and they are being interviewed by a detective.

The third person is still outstanding.

Police later found the vehicle located near a convenience store.

Police want to remind the public to complete resale transactions in public places or in police station parking lot for their safety.

This is a developing story. Please stay with 8 News Now for updates.