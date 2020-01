LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 02: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks to media after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on January 02, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A parody Twitter account circulating on social media posted that former Knights Coach Gerard Gallant was named as the new head coach for the New Jersey Devils.

Peter Albietz, the vice president of Hockey Communications & Team Operations for the New Jersey Devils told 8 News Now “That was a phony Twitter account. Not true.”

8 News Now regrets the release of the information and or any inconvenience it may have caused.