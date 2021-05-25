Breaking Down Barriers: The death of George Floyd 1 year later

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been one year since George Floyd died as Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, kneeled on his neck. Chauvin has been convicted of Floyd’s murder, and three other officers will go to trial in 2022.

Floyd’s death reverberated all over the country and here in southern Nevada, sparking a year of protests and calls for reform.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m., in Breaking Down Barriers: 1 Year Later, 8 News NOW will look at police-community relations in Las Vegas now by talking with police, the NAACP and local grassroots activists.