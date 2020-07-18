BREAKING: Sources say DETR deputy director has resigned

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sources tell the I-Team the deputy director of the State’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation resigned today.

This would be at least the third change in leadership since the COVID-19 pandemic and the spike in unemployment.

DETR is overwhelmed with unemployment claims. We know staff is working around the clock to meet unemployment needs, but it appears they do not have the resources they need.

Numerous Nevadans say there are delays in receiving their payments.

At the start of the pandemic, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner was in charge. She resigned.

Then, Heather Korbulic stepped in. She runs the Nevada Health Exchange and agreed to be DETR’s interim director. Then, she stepped down and went to her old post, citing threats being made against her and concerns about safety.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said he’d announce a replacement the next week, but a month later, no one has been named.

The next-in-command would be Deputy Dir. Dennis Perea. He’s a longtime DETR leader, and the I-Team learned he resigned today.

We reached out to a spokeswoman for the Governor and did not receive a response.