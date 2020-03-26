UPDATE: Body with injuries found at Silverado Ranch Park, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a homicide at Silverado Ranch Park on Gillespie and Silverado Ranch. A body was discovered in the park Thursday morning.

According to police, two people were walking their dog in the park around 5:45 a.m. when they found the body of a black male on the walking path. They immediately called 911.

When medics arrived on the scene they pronounced the man dead. The body had injuries, according to the report. Police are investigating the homicide and canvassing the area for any surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8 News NOW for more details.