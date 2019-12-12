UPDATE: Fire in North Las Vegas apartment complex; 3 injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire in the 3300 block of North Decatur Boulevard Thursday morning around 8:13 a.m. Three injuries were reported. One victim is in critical condition. Two buildings, 16 units were evacuated.

The fire was at a two-story eigh-unit apartment building. The fire was isolated to that apartment.

Three injuries have been reported and transported to the hospital. One victim is at UMC in critical condition. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It has not been confirmed that this is a meth house based on reports. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. This is still an active scene.

Valley residents are encouraged to avoid the area. 8 News Now crews are at the scene and will provide an update shortly.