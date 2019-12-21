Elderly man killed in speed-related crash on Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elderly man was killed when he attempted to turn out of his gated complex onto Desert Inn and was struck by another vehicle driving eastbound. The incident happened Friday evening at East Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive.

Police believe the crash was speed-related, based on evidence at the scene.

Metro Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said the elderly man was driving a Nissan Maxima and was exiting his gated complex, attempting to make a left turn. At this time, a Dodge Challenger and Chevy Silverado were driving eastbound on Desert Inn. The Challenger struck the Maxima, driving it onto the sidewalk and into a fence.

The other two drivers sustained minor injuries, and there are no concerns of intoxication at this point. They are expected to be okay, and there is no word on whether they will face any charges.

“His Christmas gifts are going to go unopened. A family is going to miss, and there will be another empty seat for Christmas,” said Capt. Letkiewicz. “That shouldn’t happen. There’s no reason for it to happen.” He called the death “senseless.”

Police say the intersection is still blocked and could be for the next few hours. They do not have an exact time for reopening.

Expect delays in the area while this accident is under investigation.