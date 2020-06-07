BREAKDOWN: A look at key races in Clark County’s primary election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Primary Election Day is this upcoming Tuesday, June 9. There are several key races across Southern Nevada, and more than 100,000 Clark County ballots have been submitted.

To help keep residents safe, the Clark County Election Department has made some changes due to coronavirus concerns. Voting machines have been nixed this year, so all ballots will be mailed or dropped off in-person.

Some key races that could be closely contested include Nevada’s Third Congressional District, held by Rep. Susie Lee. There are two other Democratic challengers, but there are also six Republicans looking to grab their party’s nomination.

Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District is represented by Democrat Steven Horsford. He is up against five other Democrats, and on the other side of the aisle, eight candidates are looking to be the Republican nominee.

People are also watching County Commissioners seats C and D, held by Larry Brown and Lawrence Weekly.

Another race that could be close is the Supreme Court Seat D, currently occupied by Mark Gibbson.

Parents with child in the school system will definitely be interested in who grabs the Clark County School District Trustee seats A, B and E.

While the Elections Office encourages voters to return their voted mail ballot through the U.S. Post Office, people must drop off their ballot no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day at designated locations listed on their website.

