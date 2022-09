LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you willing to go bald, or maybe dye your hair in order to raise money for childhood cancer research? It’s an annual tradition at a Las Vegas Irish pub.

It’s the 16th annual year for St. Baldrick’s fundraiser and it’s taking place at McMullan’s Irish Pub on Sept. 17. You can join in the fun by showing up at the pub or you can visit this link if you’d like to donate. Those who would like to stop by the pub are encouraged to register at the provided link.