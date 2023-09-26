LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a packed room inside the LINQ hotel, where the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII host committee brought businesses all over the valley to increase their visibility and teach them how to market on social media ahead of the big game.

Kylie Callura, manager of social content and production for the National Football League, said partnering with local business owners gives them more networking opportunities leading to more revenue.

“I think it’s a really great opportunity for Vegas in general to have the Super Bowl and I think it really provides an opportunity for small businesses that may or may not be so closely tied to football itself — but they can take part of the culture around the game whether that be in the fashion space or the food space,” Callura said.

“They can really tap into things that are exciting about the game that don’t involve the play on the field,” she said.

Kylie Callura speaks to business owners Tuesday during a Business Connect event. (KLAS)

“So we’re seeing a lot of businesses get excited about what can they do with creators or influencers on their channel to help promote their business on the tail end of the Super Bowl. So, when the NFL packs up and leaves, they’ve benefitted from the fact that we were here, and we’ve given them resources,” Callura said.

How you brand your business over the next several months leading up to the Super Bowl is key.

For Angela Pepe, that starts at home. Pepe is the owner and founder of CurlyTop Baker, selling gourmet treats in Henderson. Everyone got a taste of her cookies at Tuesday’s event.

“It was great. You know as I was sitting here, I saw people scrolling through Instagram, going on our website, checking out our business, that maybe wouldn’t have heard about us,” Pepe said. “There’s so many peers here that are amazing here in different aspects of the Super Bowl and what they’re needing, so it was just nice to be highlighted today.”

Pepe said she connects with her audience by providing a cause, making her branding and the cookies that much sweeter.

“The story behind the cookies started out as feeding the homeless here in Las Vegas which grew into this business. So we believe you eat with your eyes first so all of our cookies are hand topped, visual and appealing and just a sweet spot to give back to the homeless,” Pepe said.

The NFL Business Connect program includes business owners who have a disability, who are minorities, women, LBGTQ plus, and veteran individuals.

For more information on the Las Vegas Super Bowl host committee, click here: https://lvsuperbowlhc.com/business-connect/

For more information on the CurlyTop Baker, click here: https://www.curlytopbaker.com/curlytopbakercares