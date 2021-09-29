Brain bleeds, broken ribs and blood in the lungs: 4-month-old’s injuries detailed in police documents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Injuries to a 4-month-old baby who died after his father took him to a fire station in “unresponsive condition” indicate a history of child abuse, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department documents obtained by the I-Team.

Those injuries include:

two brain bleeds

old and new rib fractures

blood in the lungs

a possible lacerated spleen

extensive retinal hemorrhages

Levi Rangel died Sept. 16. His cause of death is listed as abusive head trauma.

His parents — both 20 years old — are facing charges in the boy’s death. Mykeal Rangel, his father, faces a first-degree murder charge. Both Mykeal and Brooke Rangel, the boy’s mother, face charges of child abuse with severe bodily harm and allowing child abuse with severe bodily harm.

In an interview with police, Mykeal Rangel described “a parent’s hell” after 48 hours with the child, who refused to eat, screamed nonstop, refused to go to sleep, “and only wanted to be held,” according to documents.

Mykeal Rangel, left, and Brooke Lehman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He told police he dealt with the stress by going outside to smoke cigarettes, “smoke a dab (THC extract), or hit a punching dummy.” He said Brooke handled it by giving the child to her mother, yelling at Levi, walking out and slamming doors.

The couple’s descriptions of squeezing the child are disturbing.

“Mykeal ‘hugged’ Levi until he made the strained noise he makes when he is squeezed. Mykeal loosened his grip and Levi fell asleep,” according to police documents containing the interviews.

The retinal hemorrhages are evidence that the baby was shaken, doctors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates with more details.