Bracken STEAM Academy rally, teachers claim they were bullied by new principal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another CCSD school principal is facing criticism from parents. A group protested outside Bracken STEAM Academy this morning claiming unfair treatment of teachers.

The campus is in the east valley near Eastern and Washington.

8 News NOW Reporter Hector Mejia spoke with parents who say they are frustrated.

Some parents rallying this morning said they’re so upset they will consider removing their child from the school if things don’t change.

More than two dozen parents marched outside Bracken STEAM Academy holding signs claiming the new principal, Stancia Stretenovic, is bullying teachers. It’s her first year as leader of this 5-star school. Tension has been boiling for a couple of months now.

Parents first voiced their concerns to the school board during a meeting in December.

Stretenovic’s bio on the school’s website says she’s been employed by CCSD for 21 years. Most recently, she was the Assistant Principal of Roger Gehring Academy of Science and Technology.

One mother said her kids are too afraid to attend school.

“We want a new principal that is willing to collaborate with parents, students, teachers. That is the way this school runs. It is a team effort,” said Diana Ramirez, School Organization Team Chair.

“The teachers are afraid to speak out and that’s why we are being their voices,” said Sara Ives, parent.

It’s not the first time parents speak out against a CCSD principal. Back in December, the district removed the principal from Clark High School when parents complained about a change in morale and culture. Just this week, the district appointed Kerry Larnerd to replace him.

We reached out to CCSD about the claims at Bracken Academy. In a written statement, they said they are aware of the concerns fo parents and staff. A task force made up of parents, staff, community members, and school administration has been assembled to address the concerns and find solutions. – Bracken STEAM Academy



After the rally, a mother walked up to us to let us know they are meeting with the principal. Another rally is planned this afternoon at 3 p.m.