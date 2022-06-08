LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boys Town Nevada has a long history in southern Nevada. In the past year, it’s helped more than 6,600 local children struggling at home, at school, or in life.

Boys Town is looking to hire people as it grows its program in the Clark County School District. This year, it plans to expand from 28 to 65 schools and will need help doing that.

A job fair will take place on Wednesday, June 8, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their office at 821 North Mojave Road.