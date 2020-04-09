Boys Town Nevada helping more families during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During these stressful times, there’s a greater need to help troubled youth and their families. In the face of the coronavirus crisis, the non-profit Boys Town Nevada is reworking its operations to meet that need.

Boys Town Nevada does a lot of in-home visits. But with social distancing, it’s reaching families through video conferencing. The non-profit is opening new cases even during the pandemic.

Many families are not used to being in close quarters and may not know how to handle that new dynamic. That’s where Boys Town Nevada steps in and helps youths and their parents.

The non-profit gets referrals from schools, courts, and the department of family services.

“We’re opening as many families as possible at this time because it is such a big thing right now that people don’t know how to handle the change at home with their kids, without a job and just not knowing the resources that are available to them,” said Ashley Ferris, in-home family consultant, Boys Town Nevada.

Ferris says those resources can mean the difference in transforming an entire family. The consultants can help create schedules and home activity plans to help parents get through the “Stay at Home” directive.

If you would like to help Boys Town Nevada with its mission to help families, you can donate here.