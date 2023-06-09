LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boys Town Nevada, a local non-profit, works directly with at-risk youth to help curb behavioral issues in schools and in homes. Next school year they will expand from working in 67 schools to 92 schools here in Clark County.

The non-profit needs to fill 50 positions before next school year to meet its growth. To do just that, they are hosting job fairs and conducting on-the-spot interviews. They are even offering up to $5,000 hiring bonuses.

8 News Now spoke to several candidates looking at roles at Boys Town Nevada and candidates told us they found the organization through social media.

It’s more than just money said John Etzell, the Executive Director of Boys Town Nevada. He said it’s about finding people who want to serve the community and helping these children.

“Our goal is to be able to teach them the right social skills to be more successful in the future in the classrooms. So they are getting along with teachers better and students better. Creating less of a challenge for the school district,” Etzell said.

Boys Town Nevada serves more than 6,000 children here in the valley.

You can find more information on Boys Town Nevada including their open positions at this link. They are accepting applications through next week.