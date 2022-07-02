LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What to do with the kids for summer, right? Well, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada has the answer.

The nonprofit known for its before-school and after-school programs is offering a daylong summer program that combines the fun of summer camp with its mission for youth to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens, says a news release from the organization.

Registration is open through Monday (July 4) for the Boys & Girls Clubs in Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas. The camp runs until Aug. 5.

Annual membership is required to attend, with memberships at $35 for ages 6-12 and $20 for ages 13-18. The summer program runs $80 per week for ages 6-12; teens can attend for free with an annual membership. Meals are included. Both breakfast and lunch are served at select clubs, and financial aid is available for qualifying families.

“Summer can be tough for working parents,” said Andy Bischel, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada president and CEO. “With extended operating hours, fun experiences, and unique opportunities for both kids and teens, Clubs are a perfect solution to knock out summer boredom.”

Summer hours for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday though Friday.

For information, call 844-458-2582 or email membership@bgcsnv.org,

To register online, visit bgcsnv.org.