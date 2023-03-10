Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is offering day camps for kids during spring break. (Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Each of the 13 clubhouses in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada is offering a day camp during spring break, giving households an option for what to do with schoolchildren during the weeklong stoppage of classes.

From Monday through Friday this upcoming week (March 13-17), youths 6 to 18 years of age can attend one several camps, with distinct themes being offered, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Kids can attend specific days or the whole week, the release said.

For distinct themes, try this: a glee camp will be held at the John D. “Jackie” Gaughan Club, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) camp at the Southern Highlands Club and a Performing Arts Camp at the Mary & Sam Boyd Club.

Attendees can participate in programming based on the clubhouse them plus other activities, the nonprofit said. “Programming is designed to give youth a well-balanced week to keep their minds sharp and have fun in a safe and supportive environment,” the release said.

Breakfast and lunch are served at select Clubs and included in the camp cost.

More information is available by calling 844-458-2582 or emailing membership@bgcsnv.org. Members can also registering online at bgcsnv.org.

Registration also is available in person at any one of the 13 Southern Nevada clubs.