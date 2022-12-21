LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local nonprofit shared the issues it has been having with a rash of catalytic converter thefts over the past year.

“We can’t afford to keep doing it,” Andy Bischel, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada said.

Bischel shared his frustration with 8 News Now over an uptick in catalytic converters being stolen from vans.

“I don’t want it to happen anywhere,” Bischel explained. “But I just don’t want it to happen here.”

He said their west valley location has had multiple units taken over the past year from the west valley location near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

In all, the organization has spent about $25,000 on repairs and protection for its vans, while also parking them inside the location’s gymnasium at night.

“They know they’re stealing it from the Boys and Girls Club,” Bischel explained. “That’s the kind of disturbing part for me.”

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a big problem across the valley. Metro Police saw around 1,900 cases in 2021. North Las Vegas Police have reported 156 theft calls so far this year, which is a 28% increase from last year.

On Wednesday, the City of North Las Vegas discussed a potential ordinance to curb these crimes. It would prohibit the possession of catalytic converters and require a VIN number along with documentation to sell one.

While the ordinance was proposed this week, many businesses spoke out about the need to see how it will affect them, so council members will discuss it again in the next 60 days.

“The work that we do is really meaningful to the kids and the families we serve,” Bischel said. “And anything to delay that process is frustrating.”

Bischel said the idea of an ordinance in any local city, so he could see some change to better track down those responsible for taking so many.

“The holiday season,” he concluded. “It’s a time for giving, not taking.”

Several states have already passed laws to prevent catalytic converter theft. The Nevada Legislature is expected to hear at least one bill related to this in 2023.