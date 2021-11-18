Boyfriend of woman who died in fire arrested in Carson City

Mobile home fire on E. Sahara Ave. near Hollywood Blvd. on Nov. 10 ,2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The boyfriend of a woman who died in an east Las Vegas valley house fire is now facing charges in that case.

Shyhele Coleman was taken into custody Tuesday in Carson City, Nevada and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Metro police say Coleman is responsible for the Nov. 10 fire in a mobile home on East Sahara Avenue near Hollywood Boulevard that killed 35-year-old Melynda Brown and her three dogs.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, police had responded to the trailer — hours prior to the fire — for a domestic disturbance involving Coleman and Brown.