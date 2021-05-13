Boyd Gaming returns to 100% capacity on gaming floors at all properties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nine Nevada Boyd Gaming properties have returned to 100% capacity on their gaming floors after receiving approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board on May 11.

According to Boyd Gaming, “Masks are still required inside our properties, and all non-gaming areas remain at 80% capacity, in compliance with current government directives.”

Their properties are: The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Sam’s Town, Cannery, the California, Fremont and Jokers Wild.

Boyd Gaming said it was commended by the control board for its efforts to assist employees and their families in the vaccination process which included on-site vaccination centers and the award of paid vacation time to employees who completed their vaccine dosage.

Those Boyd properties are among the latest to receive approval to increase gaming floor capacity to 100%. Numerous other properties have also reached that capacity in the past week.





