Boyd Gaming lays off workers at properties across the country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boyd Gaming Corporation is laying off workers at its different properties across the country. The lay offs are due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to 8 News NOW Monday night, Boyd Gaming says it warned of this in WARN Act letters, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, sent to employees a couple of months ago.

David Strow, the Vice President of Corporate Communications, released the following statement:

As was previously reported, in May we issued WARN Act letters advising certain team members of the possibility of layoffs in July. While we have been able to reopen most of our properties since that time, we are still facing significant restrictions on our business, and visitation levels remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Given these ongoing challenges and continued uncertainty, we are moving forward with permanent layoffs of team members who were still on furlough and had not been recalled to work. These layoffs are at the lower end of the range outlined in the WARN Act letters issued in May. We are notifying affected team members as expeditiously as we can. This was an extremely difficult decision for our Company, and one we had hoped would not be necessary. To assist impacted team members during this difficult time, we will be providing financial assistance to those who are affected. David Strow

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Boyd Gaming Corporation

At this time, the exact number of people affected who work at properties in Las Vegas has not been released.