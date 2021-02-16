Boyd Gaming execs ready for 2021 upturn as dismal 2020 closes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make no mistake, Boyd Gaming is happy to close the books on 2020. But it wasn’t all bad, and the company believes it can carry momentum into 2021 after a solid fourth quarter.

“The setup for 2021 could be quite nice,” according to President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Smith.

For the full year 2020, Boyd Gaming reported revenues of $2.18 billion, compared to $3.33 billion for the full year 2019. Boyd reported a net loss of $134.7 million in 2020 after making $157.6 million in 2019.

Despite a COVID-19 surge in November and December, Boyd reported fourth-quarter revenues of $635.9 million, compared to $833.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That netted $83.3 million, compared to $24.3 million in 2019.

One measure of profitability — EBITDAR — puts that at a 33% improvement over 2019, and the company says nine of its properties set records for EBITDAR during the fourth quarter.

That upturn, along with the stay-away-for-now attitude of Boyd’s older customers, gives executives reason for optimism as vaccination progress improves and COVID numbers decline.

Smith took time during the fourth-quarter earnings call to praise workers, who have made the shift to new business practices work

Boyd has achieved higher profit margins — along with most other casinos — on lessons that were proven during the pandemic. Spending on sectors of the business that weren’t highly profitable has stopped, and casinos are just waiting for people to venture out after months of cautious behavior.

Boyd is a couple of months away from debuting an iGaming product in partnership with Aristocrat, and its sports gaming partnership with FanDuel is already improving the company’s bottom line. Company executives are excited about the growth opportunities for both of those partnerships.

Boyd Pay — a digital “cashless wallet” for smartphones — will integrate into online products and provide a “seamless experience for customers, wherever they choose to play with us,” according to Chief Financial Officer Josh Hirsberg.

And over the course of the pandemic, when entertainment choices have been greatly reduced, Boyd has strengthened its position with younger gamblers.

“The cadre of customers has been largely the same” for the past six months, Hirsberg said. Boyd expects profits to grow when older customers return. “When that will happen is anybody’s guess,” he said.

Boyd operates 10 properties in Las Vegas:

Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa

The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Gold Coast Hotel & Casino

Suncoast Hotel & Casino

Sam’s Town Las Vegas

Eastside Cannery Casino & Hotel

Cannery Casino Hotel

California Hotel Casino

Fremont Hotel & Casino

Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel

The Orleans, which relies more heavily on conventions and travelers than other Boyd properties, has been slower to recover than other casinos, but local gaming has been strong elsewhere.