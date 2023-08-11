LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casino operator Boyd Gaming has donated $100,000 to support the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts in Maui.

“This donation will help provide shelter, food and health services to the many Maui residents affected by the wildfires,” American Red Cross of Southern Nevada Executive Director Rachel Flanigan said. “The journey to recovery will be long and depends on this type of support and generosity.”

Reports Friday indicate at least 55 people have died as wildfires devastate the historic town of Lahaina. Thousands of residents and tourists need assistance. Information on how you can help is posted here:

A Friday news release from the company said, “For nearly 50 years, Boyd Gaming has had a close relationship with the people of Hawai’i, and our hearts and our prayers are with our Maui friends following this horrible tragedy,” Executive Vice President of Operations for Boyd Gaming Steve Thompson said. “Boyd is honored to support the Red Cross’s efforts to provide relief and support during Hawai’i’s time of need, and we encourage everyone across ‘The Ninth Island’ to join us in helping our Ohana on Maui.”

8 News Now detailed the history of Boyd’s connection to Hawaii in a 2022 story:

The casino company’s relationship with the people of Hawaii began when founder Sam Boyd lived and worked on Oahu and the Big Island in the late 1930s.

“As we continue to see these devastating impacts each year, we’re grateful for Boyd Gaming’s generosity and partnership as we work to expand our capacity and services to help people in times of great need,” Flanigan said.