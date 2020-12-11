Boyd Gaming announces sale of Eldorado Casino

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boyd_gaming_700_1461701155043.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Boyd Gaming confirmed the sale of Eldorado Casino to DeSimone Gaming, stating that while they are not disclosing terms of the transaction, the property “was a non-core asset to our company.”

“Yes, I can confirm that we have sold the Eldorado Casino to DeSimone Gaming.  We are not disclosing terms of this transaction.

The Eldorado was a non-core asset to our Company, and as we have continued to grow over the years, this property represented a very modest part of our overall business.”

David Strow, Vice President, Corporate Communications

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories