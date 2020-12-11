Boyd Gaming announces sale of Eldorado Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, Boyd Gaming confirmed the sale of Eldorado Casino to DeSimone Gaming, stating that while they are not disclosing terms of the transaction, the property “was a non-core asset to our company.”
“Yes, I can confirm that we have sold the Eldorado Casino to DeSimone Gaming. We are not disclosing terms of this transaction.
The Eldorado was a non-core asset to our Company, and as we have continued to grow over the years, this property represented a very modest part of our overall business.”David Strow, Vice President, Corporate Communications
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.