Boyd Gaming adds cleaning, safety protocols as 9 casinos reopen Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At a minute after midnight on Thursday, June 4, Boyd Gaming is back, reopening nine of their local properties.

“The light at the end of the tunnel … we’re getting back to business, getting back to what we do best,” said David Stow, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Boyd.

Opening Thursday: The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town, Fremont, California and Joker’s Wild.

“This was their first day back at work since we closed, and you could see a bounce in their step, and a smile,” Stow said. “It’s hard to see their smile on their face, but you can tell they’re smiling under that mask because they’re happy to be back at work!”

We toured the Suncoast to learn about the strict safety protocols now in place.

Guests will be greeted by thermal imaging cameras at two different entrances to take their temperature.

If you’ve got a fever, you’ll know. An audible alarm will sound. Under 100.4, you’re in the door.

“Our goal right now … most important thing right now is reopening safely,” Stow said.

Once on the casino floor, you’ll notice fewer seats to keep space between players, perpetual cleaning, and table games with three players rather than six.

“When you play blackjack you’re not holding the cards anymore. The dealer is going to lay them on the table — face up — to minimize touching,” Stow said.

Restaurants and bars will be capped at 50%. The buffet is a no-go. Paper menus will be tossed after you order.

Even disposable cutlery will be used. But when you order your T-bone, you’ll still get a proper steak knife.

Stow said, “We’ve been spending the last couple of months getting ready for this day ever since the property closed, we’ve been planning for what reopening is gonna look like, and how we can do that safely.”

Bowling and bingo will also have half their normal numbers. Your bowling ball and shoes will be treated, and cleaned, as a high-touch surface. And bingo will be played with plexiglass barriers and sanitized tablets.

As you head up to your room, you’ll wait in an elevator lobby with social distancing stickers, hand sanitizer and a large sign limiting any elevator to four riders.

And then your actual room … likely, spotless.

“Cleaning high touch points in those hotel rooms, things like thermostat, remote control for television, telephone, door handle, bathroom fixture,” Stow said.

That’s the norm, for now. Frequent and enhanced cleaning throughout all facets of the property, with what they call “Boyd clean.”

Stow said, “That’s something we have to get right right now before the numbers, before the business volumes, the one thing we have to get right is reopening safely.”

Boyd Gaming has the goal of remaining properties opening by late June. They’re ready to see some familiar faces. It’s been a long time coming.

“We’re ready to do what we do best, which is welcoming back our customers and having some fun. Cause you know after what we’ve been through, people need to have some fun.”