Boy sings about missing the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sports may be on hold right now, but one Golden Knights fan can’t wait for hockey to be back. Eight-year-old Mark Alexander sent a special video to the team of players he loves so much.

He wanted to share how much he misses the Golden Knights through Maroon 5’s song “Memories.”

He posted the video on his Facebook says he really misses the games, players and all the fun.

“This is a cover from the song Memories from Maroon 5. I’m sad I can’t see my favorite team, I miss the games, the players, and all the fun. Thank you so much for all the amazing memories and can’t wait to see you again hit the ice! From this 8 year old fan to the entire team, staff, and VGK fans out there,” Mark said in the post.