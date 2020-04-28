Boy Scouts to hold food drive to help struggling families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people have been turning to food banks to feed their families because of a record number of job layoffs in the Las Vegas valley.

The Boy Scouts are stepping in to help with a food drive for the Salvation Army. Normally, the drive is held before the holidays, but due to the urgent need now the Boy Scouts will be doing an extra drive this year.

They are in need in need of non-perishable items like canned meats, veggies and fruits, peanut butter, jelly, and pasta sauce.

The food will be collected every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boy Scouts Council Headquarters on 7220 Paradise Road near Warm Springs.

Randy Kinnamon from the Salvation Army spoke with 8 News Now about the upcoming drive and how you can help.