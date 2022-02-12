Boy Scouts, Salvation Army team up for largest single-day food drive in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 34th annual Scouting for Food Drive wrapped up on Saturday, Feb. 12 as members of the Las Vegas Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, and the Salvation Army joined forces.

The food collection took place at area Smith’s Food and Drug Stores.

The drive helps area food banks greatly throughout the year as it helps fill the pantry shelves of many at a critical time of need.

Michael Gordon is the chairman of Scouting for Food and expressed just how essential the food drive can be as many residents are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how essential The Salvation Army is in providing the necessary services to feed the hungry. The Las Vegas Area Council, Boy Scouts of America are happy to continue this long-standing partnership,” he added.

The food drive collects enough nonperishable food to feed tens of thousands of people. For the Salvation Army, Scouting for Food provides between six to seven months of food for its main pantry in Las Vegas, which serves over 2,000 individuals and families at risk of becoming homeless every month.

Food is also collected by its Henderson, Mesquite, and Pahrump locations.

Anyone wishing to make a cash donation for the purchase of food can simply text ScoutingForFood to 51555 or visit The Salvation Army Scouting For Food donation site.