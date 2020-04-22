Boy Scouts of America in Las Vegas retool scouting duties for no-touch food drive benefiting the Salvation Army

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Area Council of Boy Scouts of America are retooling their scouting duties for a food drive. This is in response to The Salvation Army Southern Nevada’s service to the Las Vegas valley and beyond because their food pantries are being depleted.

Even the 135,000 pounds of food collected by the Scouts in mid-November has been given to families, many of whom have been affected by COVID-19 closures and layoffs.

Patrick Ballinger, South Field Director for the Las Vegas Council, BSA, reached out to the non-profit organization with whom they have partnered to collect donated non-perishable food for over 31 years.

“During these trying times, we understand that The Salvation Army is running out of food to distribute to needy families,” Ballinger said. “We appreciate the opportunity to continue our long-standing partnership, especially in these difficult times.”

With this new version of Scouting for Food, donors will be able to make a “no-touch” drop off of non-perishable food such as canned meats, vegetables and fruit, peanut butter, and jelly, pastas, and jarred or canned sauce, boxed ready to cook meals and more.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off food at the Las Vegas Council offices, 7220 S. Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89119, each Wednesday beginning April 22, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Volunteers will take the donations out of the cars as they come through and sort them for delivery to The Salvation Army’s Henderson Food Pantry. The food will also be shared with the organization’s Pahrump and Mesquite pantries as needed.

“I think what Boy Scouts do for The Salvation Army and the families we help is simply amazing,” said Major Randy Kinnamon, Clark County Commander for the organization. “It is wonderful that in this time of crisis for our valley residents, the Scouts have found a creative way to build upon our already strong partnership, assisting us in doing the most good for those we serve.”

If anyone prefers to donate cash for the purchase of food for the Hope Pantry, The Salvation Army also offers a text-to-give alternative. Just text ‘ScoutingForFood’ to 51555, and you will be directed to their online giving site and make a donation in the amount desired.