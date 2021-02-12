Boy Scouts of America hosting ‘Scouting for Food’ drive Saturday across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of America holds its annual “Scouting for Food” drive for The Salvation Army. There will be more than 30 drop-off locations at local Smith’s parking lots.

This is the largest single-day food drive in Nevada. Donations are used at local food pantries.

Organizers say giving back to the community is rewarding for the scouts on many levels.

“They can see what it helps other people, they can relate to being hungry, they can understand what it means to have food on a table, in a cupboard, in a fridge,” said Dave Walker of Boy Scouts of America. “They understand that, and this is something they can really relate to and so helping the community and watching the community respond and the Las Vegas community has been great.”

The event is Saturday at Smith’s locations across the valley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.