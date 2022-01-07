Boy Scouts donates over $32,000 of popcorn to VA Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Boy Scouts of America donated more than $32,000 of popcorn to veterans in North Las Vegas.

The money donated is supposed to help both the staff and patients at the VA Hospital located at 6900 North Pecos Road.

“The boy scouts through their generous support the veterans in our community, the southern Nevada veterans and I think it goes a long way and the feedback we get from our veteran’s patients that we distribute the popcorn to is most appreciative,” Robert Johnson, Chief of VASNHS Voluntary Service, said.

This past fall, the local boy scouts donated over $108,000 to their local Hometown Heroes Program.