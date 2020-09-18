Boy Scouts cleaning up parks, other locations on Saturday ‘Day of Service’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Boy Scouts will be out in force for a Day of Service event planned for Saturday morning.

Scouts will be cleaning up the Henderson Bird Sanctuary and Floyd Lamb Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 19. Other sites that will get attention include involve companies and organizations that sponsor scouting.

The Las Vegas Area Council normally invites the public to participate, but COVID-19 restrictions have changed things this year.

The event is intended to provide community service and help build teamwork skills for scouts.

A news release announcing the event says the Day of Service is intended to give back to the community following two points of the Scout Law: “A Scout is Helpful,” “A Scout is Clean.”