Boy in wheelchair notices Target ad featuring a child just like himself

Local News

by: , KNXV

Posted: / Updated:

ARIZONA (KNXV) — Many fashion brands are working to become more inclusive in their advertising and it’s making a difference for members of our society.

A photo of a young boy who noticed the diversity on an advertisement inside a Target store in Peoria, Arizona is making rounds on the internet with a sweet message.

Oliver Garza Pena, who is almost two years old, was shopping with his mother last week when he noticed a clothing brand sign featuring a model with a wheelchair.

His mother, Demi Garza-Pena, said he stared at the picture in awe when he recognized another boy who looked like him.

Oliver has a condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, which is a rare condition that affects development of the lower spine and can impact organ function.

Garza-Pena says she hopes other stores to step forward on similar initiatives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories