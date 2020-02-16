Boy in wheelchair notices Target ad featuring a child just like himself

ARIZONA (KNXV) — Many fashion brands are working to become more inclusive in their advertising and it’s making a difference for members of our society.

A photo of a young boy who noticed the diversity on an advertisement inside a Target store in Peoria, Arizona is making rounds on the internet with a sweet message.

Oliver Garza Pena, who is almost two years old, was shopping with his mother last week when he noticed a clothing brand sign featuring a model with a wheelchair.

His mother, Demi Garza-Pena, said he stared at the picture in awe when he recognized another boy who looked like him.

Oliver has a condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome, which is a rare condition that affects development of the lower spine and can impact organ function.

Garza-Pena says she hopes other stores to step forward on similar initiatives.