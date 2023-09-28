LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A boy was hospitalized following a ‘possible garage fire’ in Henderson on Thursday, according to police.

Henderson police and fire departments responded to the home near Sunridge Heights Parkway and Horizon Ridge Parkway, shortly after 12 p.m.

A person reported that they heard an explosion with smoke coming from the garage area of the home, according to police.

As of Thursday evening, Henderson police continued to investigate the situation and said preliminary findings indicated that the incident may have been caused by fireworks material.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.