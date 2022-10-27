LVMPD investigates the homicide of a woman on Spectacular Bid Street on Oct. 27, 2022. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old woman Thursday morning at a home in southwest Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. David Valenta said dispatch received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road.

LVMPD investigates the homicide of a woman on Spectacular Bid Street on Oct. 27, 2022. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates the homicide of a woman on Spectacular Bid Street on Oct. 27, 2022. (KLAS)



“It appears we had a 6-year-old child who went to the neighbor’s home and advised his mommy had been shot,” Valenta said.

When officers arrived at the home, the woman was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

Valenta said they are looking for a person of interest, a 43-year-old man, who had relations with the victim, possibly seen leaving the scene on a road-style motorcycle with orange coloring.