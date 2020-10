LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 16-year-old allegedly killed by a 14-year-old last week has been identified as Arthur Earl Davis IV of Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Officer, Davis died of a gunshot would to the chest on Thursday afternoon, October 1.

Police said the shooting happened when the two teens went to a friend’s house and got into an argument over a video game.

The 14-year-old suspect did run from the scene but was later found by police and facing charges in the homicide.