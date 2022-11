LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 14-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being critically injured in a crash Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the boy, who was on an ATV crashed into a parked vehicle near Gowan Road and Sandy Lane, east of Pecos Road.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. when the teen lost control of the ATV causing it to hit the car and overturn.

He was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. The crash is under investigation.